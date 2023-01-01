Menu
2021 Ford F-150

73,158 KM

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XTR FX4, 6.5' Box, 5.0L, 302A, 360 Cam, Nav, Lift

2021 Ford F-150

XTR FX4, 6.5' Box, 5.0L, 302A, 360 Cam, Nav, Lift

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472566
  • Stock #: B3860(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E52MKD51621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Truck with a 2.5" Level Lift and 33" Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires on 20" Fuel Rims.. 

 

2021 Ford F150 XLT XTR with the 302A Package and the FX4 Package, 4x4 Crew Cab, 6.5 Foot Long Box, 5.0L V8, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Loaded with Options Including 360 Camera, Box Camera, Bind Spot with Cross Traffic, Lane Keeping System, Post Collision Braking, Pre Collision Assist, SOS Post Crash Alert, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Power Siding Rear Window, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Auto High Beam, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Trailer Tow Mirrors, Dynamic Hitch Assist, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner and SO Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 73,158 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $51,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!! 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3860.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

