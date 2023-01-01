$51,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2021 Ford F-150
XTR FX4, 6.5' Box, 5.0L, 302A, 360 Cam, Nav, Lift
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9472566
- Stock #: B3860(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FTFW1E52MKD51621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 73,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC Truck with a 2.5" Level Lift and 33" Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires on 20" Fuel Rims..
2021 Ford F150 XLT XTR with the 302A Package and the FX4 Package, 4x4 Crew Cab, 6.5 Foot Long Box, 5.0L V8, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Loaded with Options Including 360 Camera, Box Camera, Bind Spot with Cross Traffic, Lane Keeping System, Post Collision Braking, Pre Collision Assist, SOS Post Crash Alert, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Power Siding Rear Window, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Auto High Beam, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Trailer Tow Mirrors, Dynamic Hitch Assist, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner and SO Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 73,158 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at only $51,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3860..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.