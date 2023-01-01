2021 Ford F-350

Sale $72,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10139553

10139553 Stock #: JJ2123

JJ2123 VIN: 1FT8W3BT4MEE01215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.