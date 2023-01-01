$72,700+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Sale
75,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139553
- Stock #: JJ2123
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT4MEE01215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F350 XLT Crewcab Long Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic 4x4, Power Group, Cloth Interior, AM/FM Bluetooth, Tow Package, New Tires, Local BC truck, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Only 75,100kms!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5