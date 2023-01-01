Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-350

75,100 KM

Details Description Features

$72,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,700

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1688420501
  2. 1688420503
  3. 1688420505
  4. 1688420506
  5. 1688420508
  6. 1688420509
  7. 1688420511
  8. 1688420512
  9. 1688420514
  10. 1688420516
  11. 1688420517
  12. 1688420519
  13. 1688420520
  14. 1688420522
Contact Seller
Sale

$72,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139553
  • Stock #: JJ2123
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4MEE01215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F350 XLT Crewcab Long Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic 4x4, Power Group, Cloth Interior, AM/FM Bluetooth, Tow Package, New Tires, Local BC truck, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Only 75,100kms!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2021 Ford F-350 XLT
 75,100 KM
$72,700 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 237,700 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Expre...
 59,800 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory