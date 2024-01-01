Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2021 Ford Mustang

78,205 KM

Details Description

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 5.0L PWR LEATHER HEATED/COOLED NAVI

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,205KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF6M5102857

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Oxford White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 15161
  Mileage 78,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2021 Ford Mustang