$54,966
$54,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$54,966
+ taxes & licensing
5,749KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096703
- Stock #: P214579
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF5M5106124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jaune
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P214579
- Mileage 5,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2021 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM - OMG EDITION 5 749 KMS ONLY - WOW - 6 SPEED - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - 20 INCH PERFORMANCE WHEELS - PERFORMANCE SPOILER - EXHUST MODE NAVIGATION WITH BACKUP CAMERA - FULL SAFETY PACKAGE - WAY MORE FEATURES IN THE PI...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
