2021 Ford Mustang

5,749 KM

Details Description Features

$54,966

+ tax & licensing
$54,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$54,966

+ taxes & licensing

5,749KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9096703
  Stock #: P214579
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF5M5106124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jaune
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214579
  • Mileage 5,749 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Ford-Mustang-2021-id9071159.html

Vehicle Features

2021 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM - OMG EDITION 5 749 KMS ONLY - WOW - 6 SPEED - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - 20 INCH PERFORMANCE WHEELS - PERFORMANCE SPOILER - EXHUST MODE NAVIGATION WITH BACKUP CAMERA - FULL SAFETY PACKAGE - WAY MORE FEATURES IN THE PI...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

