2021 GMC Savana
4500 16'BOX w/ RAMP
Location
$53,330
+ taxes & licensing
59,100KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 7GZ67VC74MN008433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 59,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC Savana 4500, 6.6L Gasoline Engine, Automatic with a 16'Box and Pull Out Ramp, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/AUX.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
