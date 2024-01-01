Menu
<p>2021 GMC Savana 4500, 6.6L Gasoline Engine, Automatic with a 16Box and Pull Out Ramp, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/AUX.</p>

2021 GMC Savana

59,100 KM

$53,330

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana

4500 16'BOX w/ RAMP

2021 GMC Savana

4500 16'BOX w/ RAMP

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$53,330

+ taxes & licensing

59,100KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 7GZ67VC74MN008433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Savana 4500, 6.6L Gasoline Engine, Automatic with a 16'Box and Pull Out Ramp, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/AUX.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$53,330

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 GMC Savana