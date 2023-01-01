$26,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
LX
47,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10597602
- Stock #: R3061
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52MH007728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda Civic LX, 2.0L I-4 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM/AUX Bluetooth Audio and Phone, Heated Seats
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
