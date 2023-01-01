Menu
2021 Honda Civic

47,600 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

LX

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10597602
  • Stock #: R3061
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52MH007728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda Civic LX, 2.0L I-4 Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/XM/AUX Bluetooth Audio and Phone, Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

