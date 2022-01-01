+ taxes & licensing
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
8 Year 200,000 Km Honda Comprehensive Extended Warranty Included!! Expires May 19, 2029 or 200,000 Kms!!! A $2,800.00 Value Included at No Extra Charge!!
Also Included at No Extra Charge All Weather Floor Mats ,Trunk Liner Package, the 3M Paint Protection Package and Tinted Windows!!
Immaculate!! One Owner, Local BC Car with No Accidents or Claims and Only 5,784 Kms..
2021 Honda Civic EX Sedan, 2.0L 4 Cyl, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Sunroof, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, iPod, Blind Spot Camera, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Tinted Windows, All Weather Floor Mats, All Weather Trunk Liner, Alloy Wheels, Front 3M Paint Protection, and More..
Priced at Only $30,900.00.. Like New with Thousands In Extra's Included.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
