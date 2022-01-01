Menu
2021 Honda Civic

5,784 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

EX, 8 Year Honda Warranty Included, Only 5,784 Kms

2021 Honda Civic

EX, 8 Year Honda Warranty Included, Only 5,784 Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,784KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8075482
  Stock #: B3710(DL#31138)
  VIN: 2HGFC2F70MH004733

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 5,784 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Year 200,000 Km Honda Comprehensive Extended Warranty Included!! Expires May 19, 2029 or 200,000 Kms!!! A $2,800.00 Value Included at No Extra Charge!!

Also Included at No Extra Charge All Weather Floor Mats ,Trunk Liner Package, the 3M Paint Protection Package and Tinted Windows!!  

 

Immaculate!! One Owner, Local BC Car with No Accidents or Claims and Only 5,784 Kms.. 

2021 Honda Civic EX Sedan, 2.0L 4 Cyl, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Sunroof, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB, iPod, Blind Spot Camera, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Tinted Windows, All Weather Floor Mats, All Weather Trunk Liner, Alloy Wheels, Front 3M Paint Protection, and More..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $30,900.00.. Like New with Thousands In Extra's Included.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3710..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

