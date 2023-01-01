Menu
2021 Honda Civic

27,689 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2021 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,689KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9616765
  Stock #: P214699
  VIN: 2HGFC2F77MH005684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P214699
  • Mileage 27,689 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2021-id9392205.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Seats
Forward Collision Warning
Keyless GO
Lane Assist
Side View Camera
2021 HONDA CIVIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA
PUSH STARTBALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214699PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER #...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

