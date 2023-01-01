$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
27,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616765
- Stock #: P214699
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77MH005684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Seats
Forward Collision Warning
Keyless GO
Lane Assist
Side View Camera
2021 HONDA CIVIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA
PUSH STARTBALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P214699PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER #...
