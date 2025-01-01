Menu
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572

2021 Honda HR-V

34,000 KM

$22,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD CVT

12419295

2021 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD CVT

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H96MM100232

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0232
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

