Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2021 Honda HR-V

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle
12708933

2021 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD Fully Loaded

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1751498106442
  2. 1751498106946
  3. 1751498107365
  4. 1751498107796
  5. 1751498108227
  6. 1751498108724
  7. 1751498109187
  8. 1751498109682
  9. 1751498110143
  10. 1751498110564
  11. 1751498111025
  12. 1751498111552
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H96MM100232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD W/ Toyota's Pre-Collision System for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD W/ Toyota's Pre-Collision System 82,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD 128,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota 86 for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Toyota 86 68,000 KM $18,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2021 Honda HR-V