Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

74,243 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred HEATED SEATS & WHEEL CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred HEATED SEATS & WHEEL CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11448470
  2. 11448470
  3. 11448470
  4. 11448470
  5. 11448470
  6. 11448470
  7. 11448470
  8. 11448470
  9. 11448470
  10. 11448470
  11. 11448470
  12. 11448470
  13. 11448470
  14. 11448470
  15. 11448470
  16. 11448470
  17. 11448470
  18. 11448470
  19. 11448470
  20. 11448470
  21. 11448470
  22. 11448470
  23. 11448470
  24. 11448470
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,243KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8MU088553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15182
  • Mileage 74,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX + AUTO HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 29KM for sale in Langley, BC
2024 Kia Seltos LX + AUTO HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA 29KM 29,221 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT GT 4WD E-TORQUE NAVI 6” LIFTED 37” M/Ts for sale in Langley, BC
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT GT 4WD E-TORQUE NAVI 6” LIFTED 37” M/Ts 18,110 KM $72,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4WD CUSTOM HEATED LEATHER LIFTED NAVI TUNE for sale in Langley, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4WD CUSTOM HEATED LEATHER LIFTED NAVI TUNE 137,110 KM $39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra