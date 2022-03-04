$45,966 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8609411

8609411 Stock #: P214518

P214518 VIN: 5NPEK4JC1MH109947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,575 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2021 HYUNDAI SONATA N LINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.