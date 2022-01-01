Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

654 KM

Details Description Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon 4x4, Only 654 Kms!! Leather, Rev Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon 4x4, Only 654 Kms!! Leather, Rev Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114371
  • Stock #: B3707(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBG2ML619417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 654 KM

Vehicle Description

Basically Brand New!! Managers Demo.. Only 654 Kms.. NO Accidents!!

2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4, 4 Door, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Streaming, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Fox Performance Shocks, Dana M210 Wide Front Axle, Dana M220 Wide Rear Axle, Tru-Lock Front and Rear Diffs, Electronic Front Disconnecting Sway Bar, Skid Plates, Tow Package,  Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights and So Much More..

 

Full Factory Warranty.. Only 654 Kms..  

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $66,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3707..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2012 RAM 3500 SLT
 107,132 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 20,153 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Tundra L...
 197,233 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory