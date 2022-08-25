Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

25,214 KM

Details Description Features

$51,996

+ tax & licensing
$51,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$51,996

+ taxes & licensing

25,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8989450
  • Stock #: P214571
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4MC651848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P214571
  • Mileage 25,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

