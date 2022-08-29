$59,866+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,866
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$59,866
+ taxes & licensing
19,715KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096706
- Stock #: P214590
- VIN: 1C4RJFLT0MC630229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P214590
- Mileage 19,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOW RATES
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 96 MONTHS TERM
OAC $0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK - HEMI HEAD REST DVD - panoramic sunroof - cooled and heated seats - heated steering - harman kardon sound system -front and rear sensors - air ride suspension - all the off road packages - all safety packages - rea...
OAC STOCK # P214590 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4