Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

19,715 KM

Details Description Features

$59,866

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,866

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 9096706
  2. 9096706
  3. 9096706
  4. 9096706
  5. 9096706
  6. 9096706
  7. 9096706
  8. 9096706
  9. 9096706
  10. 9096706
  11. 9096706
  12. 9096706
  13. 9096706
  14. 9096706
  15. 9096706
  16. 9096706
  17. 9096706
  18. 9096706
  19. 9096706
  20. 9096706
  21. 9096706
  22. 9096706
  23. 9096706
  24. 9096706
Contact Seller

$59,866

+ taxes & licensing

19,715KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9096706
  • Stock #: P214590
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT0MC630229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214590
  • Mileage 19,715 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2021-id9089639.html

Vehicle Features

LOW RATES
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 96 MONTHS TERM
OAC $0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK - HEMI HEAD REST DVD - panoramic sunroof - cooled and heated seats - heated steering - harman kardon sound system -front and rear sensors - air ride suspension - all the off road packages - all safety packages - rea...
OAC STOCK # P214590 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 50,991 KM
$68,966 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Typ...
 76,880 KM
$39,966 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 19,715 KM
$59,866 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory