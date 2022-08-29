Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

219 KM

Details Description Features

$58,966

+ tax & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$58,966

+ taxes & licensing

219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9326149
  • Stock #: P214636
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT6MC717360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P214636
  • Mileage 219 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2021-id9238958.html

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Power Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Air Ride Suspension
Push Button Start
Automatic Emergency Braking
Navigation
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Tailgate
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Automatic Parking
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
SNOW/SAND/MUD/ROCK MODE
4WD LOW GEAR
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4 HEMI V8 NEW VEHICLE! LESS THAN 300 KMS! PANORAMIC SUNROOF
PADDLE SHIFTERS BALANCE OF JEEP FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214636 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

