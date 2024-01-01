$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX
2021 Kia Forte
EX
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,364KM
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME345591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Forte EX in stunning Gravity Greya compact sedan that perfectly balances style, efficiency, and modern technology. With just 30,000 km on the clock and a flawless accident history, this Forte is in superb condition, ready to provide years of reliable driving.
Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower, the Forte EX offers smooth and efficient performance, thanks to its advanced CVT transmission. Its impressive fuel economy makes it an excellent choice for both city commutes and longer journeys, ensuring you spend more time on the road and less at the pump.
Inside, the Forte EX features a well-crafted interior with premium cloth seats and ample space for both driver and passengers. The advanced infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, keeping you connected and entertained no matter where you go.
Safety is at the forefront with features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, all designed to give you extra peace of mind on every drive. Additional conveniences like keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power sunroof elevate the driving experience to new heights.
With its sharp design, fuel efficiency, and suite of modern amenities, the 2021 Kia Forte EX in Gravity Grey is a smart and stylish choice for anyone in search of a dependable compact sedan.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Email AutoAgents BC
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
604-337-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents BC
604-337-7172
2021 Kia Forte