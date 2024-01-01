Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2021 Kia Forte5

43,981 KM

Details Description

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte5

EX HATCHBACK HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA

2021 Kia Forte5

EX HATCHBACK HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,981KM
VIN KNAF55AC3M5126828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15373
  • Mileage 43,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2021 Kia Forte5