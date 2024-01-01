$25,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte5
EX HATCHBACK HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,981KM
VIN KNAF55AC3M5126828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15373
- Mileage 43,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
