2021 Kia Rio

5,443 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2021 Kia Rio

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ IVT

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ IVT

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

5,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8357823
  • Stock #: LA0139
  • VIN: 3KPA25ADXME400139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LA0139
  • Mileage 5,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $26519 - Pioneer value price is just $25999!

Smooth, comfortable, stylish and with an extremely high value, this 2021 Kia Rio is a steal! This 2021 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Langley.

This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.This low mileage hatchback has just 5,443 kms. It's aurora black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+ IVT. This LX+ adds some awesome features to modernize your Rio5 with cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity with streaming audio. Additional features include amazing tech like a large 8 inch touch screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay AUX and USB inputs and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value, this Rio5 is loaded with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and heated power side mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33949 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

