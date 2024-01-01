$24,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
LX S AWD HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,921KM
VIN KNDPMCAC9M7892811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15442
- Mileage 134,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
