$22,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
45,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPAK78M1333163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda 3 GX, 2.0L Automatic, Cloth interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX/BLUETOOTH, Power Windows & Doors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2021 Mazda MAZDA3