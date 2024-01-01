Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 Mazda 3 GX, 2.0L Automatic, Cloth interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX/BLUETOOTH, Power Windows & Doors, Alloy Wheels.</p>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

45,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1704847308
  2. 1704847312
  3. 1704847316
  4. 1704847321
  5. 1704847325
  6. 1704847330
  7. 1704847334
  8. 1704847339
  9. 1704847342
  10. 1704847347
  11. 1704847351
  12. 1704847356
  13. 1704847359
  14. 1704847364
  15. 1704847368
  16. 1704847372
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPAK78M1333163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda 3 GX, 2.0L Automatic, Cloth interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, AM/FM/AUX/BLUETOOTH, Power Windows & Doors, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW SB for sale in Langley, BC
2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE CREW SB 38,100 KM $85,770 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Honda Civic LX 24,300 KM $26,770 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4x4 Sport for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4x4 Sport 2,300 KM $48,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3