$117,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS
AMG GLS 63 4MATIC* Nav, Pano Sunroof, 23" Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 49,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check out this Low Milage, Metallic Obsidian Black 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG GLS 63 4Matic+, 5.5L V8!
This Mercedes AMG GLS is fully loaded with features such as ..
ADDITIONAL PACKAGES:
-Smartphone Integration Package
-AMG Drivers Package
-Memory Package (Drivers seat, steering column and mirrors)
-USB Package
-AMG Styling- Front spoiler, Side Skirts
-Interior Lighting Package
-Interior Chrome Package
-Driving Assistance Package (L2)
-Parking Package High
-Mirror Package
-AMG Exterior Night Package
-Front Memory Package
-Front Comfort Heating Package
-Acoustic Comfort Package
-MBUX Package
-AMG Double-spoke Wheels 23” “Mixed tires”
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS:
-Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration
-Android Auto Smartphone Integration
-Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+)
-Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS)
-Active Parking Assist
-Active Stop and Go Assist
-DISTRONIC PLUS Transverse Support (DTR+Q)
-Electric Roller Sun blind in left and right rear door
-Front Mult contour seat with massage function
-Front Visual Display (head up display)
-360 Camera
-Exclusive Leather
- Exclusive Leather- Black/anthracite
-Premium Sound System
-Front Heated Rests
-Rear Heated Rests
-Active Lane Change Assist
-Microfiber AMG Steering Wheel
-Illuminated Door sill
-AMG Steering Wheel Buttons (AMG Drive unit)
$895 Doc Fee
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987
Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Autoworld
