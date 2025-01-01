2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Come Check out this Low Milage, Metallic Obsidian Black 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG GLS 63 4Matic+, 5.5L V8! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>This Mercedes AMG GLS is fully loaded with features such as .. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>ADDITIONAL PACKAGES: </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Smartphone Integration Package  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-AMG Drivers Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Memory Package (Drivers seat, steering column and mirrors) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-USB Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-AMG Styling- Front spoiler, Side Skirts </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Interior Lighting Package  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Interior Chrome Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Driving Assistance Package (L2) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Parking Package High </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Mirror Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-AMG Exterior Night Package  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Front Memory Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Front Comfort Heating Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Acoustic Comfort Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-MBUX Package </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-AMG Double-spoke Wheels 23” “Mixed tires” </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>ADDITIONAL OPTIONS: </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Android Auto Smartphone Integration </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Active Parking Assist </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Active Stop and Go Assist </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-DISTRONIC PLUS Transverse Support (DTR+Q) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Electric Roller Sun blind in left and right rear door </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Front Mult contour seat with massage function </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Front Visual Display (head up display) </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-360 Camera  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Exclusive Leather </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>- Exclusive Leather- Black/anthracite </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Premium Sound System  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Front Heated Rests </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Rear Heated Rests </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Active Lane Change Assist </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Microfiber AMG Steering Wheel  </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-Illuminated Door sill </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>-AMG Steering Wheel Buttons (AMG Drive unit)<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>$895 Doc Fee</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>VSA Dealer # 31259</span></p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS

49,417 KM

$117,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS

AMG GLS 63 4MATIC* Nav, Pano Sunroof, 23" Wheels*

12153237

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS

AMG GLS 63 4MATIC* Nav, Pano Sunroof, 23" Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$117,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,417KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGFF8KE1MA274609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check out this Low Milage, Metallic Obsidian Black 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG GLS 63 4Matic+, 5.5L V8! 

This Mercedes AMG GLS is fully loaded with features such as .. 

 

ADDITIONAL PACKAGES: 

-Smartphone Integration Package  

-AMG Drivers Package 

-Memory Package (Drivers seat, steering column and mirrors) 

-USB Package 

-AMG Styling- Front spoiler, Side Skirts 

-Interior Lighting Package  

-Interior Chrome Package 

-Driving Assistance Package (L2) 

-Parking Package High 

-Mirror Package 

-AMG Exterior Night Package  

-Front Memory Package 

-Front Comfort Heating Package 

-Acoustic Comfort Package 

-MBUX Package 

-AMG Double-spoke Wheels 23” “Mixed tires” 

 

 ADDITIONAL OPTIONS: 

-Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration 

-Android Auto Smartphone Integration 

-Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) 

-Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS) 

-Active Parking Assist 

-Active Stop and Go Assist 

-DISTRONIC PLUS Transverse Support (DTR+Q) 

-Electric Roller Sun blind in left and right rear door 

-Front Mult contour seat with massage function 

-Front Visual Display (head up display) 

-360 Camera  

-Exclusive Leather 

- Exclusive Leather- Black/anthracite 

-Premium Sound System  

-Front Heated Rests 

-Rear Heated Rests 

-Active Lane Change Assist 

-Microfiber AMG Steering Wheel  

-Illuminated Door sill 

-AMG Steering Wheel Buttons (AMG Drive unit)

$895 Doc Fee

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987

Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-XXXX

604-510-7227

$117,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS