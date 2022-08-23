Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan NV 3500

12,961 KM

Details Description Features

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV 3500

2021 Nissan NV 3500

NV 3500HD SL, 12 Passenger, Like New, Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV 3500

NV 3500HD SL, 12 Passenger, Like New, Fully Loaded

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,961KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982007
  • Stock #: B3803(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5BZAF0AA9MN851037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 12,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard To Find!! Fully Loaded, 12 Passenger Nissan NV Van!!  Only 12,961 Kms.!! Local Fraser Valley Vehicle with No Accident Claims and in Like New Condition!!   

 

2021 Nissan NV 3500HD SL, 5.6L V8 Automatic with Manual Shift Option, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sonar Sensors, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Tows Up to 8,700 LBS, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Air and Heat Vents, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Auto Headlamps, Fog Lights and So Much More..

 

Factory Warranty!! Only 12,961 Kms!! 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $61,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3803.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2021 Nissan NV 3500 ...
 12,961 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,470 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango S...
 97,804 KM
$63,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory