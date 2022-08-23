$61,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2021 Nissan NV 3500
NV 3500HD SL, 12 Passenger, Like New, Fully Loaded
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8982007
- Stock #: B3803(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5BZAF0AA9MN851037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 12,961 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard To Find!! Fully Loaded, 12 Passenger Nissan NV Van!! Only 12,961 Kms.!! Local Fraser Valley Vehicle with No Accident Claims and in Like New Condition!!
2021 Nissan NV 3500HD SL, 5.6L V8 Automatic with Manual Shift Option, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sonar Sensors, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Tows Up to 8,700 LBS, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Air and Heat Vents, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Auto Headlamps, Fog Lights and So Much More..
Factory Warranty!! Only 12,961 Kms!!
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $61,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3803..
Dealer# 31138.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.