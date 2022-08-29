Menu
2021 Other Other

0 KM

Details Description Features

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2021 Other Other

2021 Other Other

Bobcat S510 Skid Steer Loader with only 515 Hours

2021 Other Other

Bobcat S510 Skid Steer Loader with only 515 Hours

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9091936
  • Stock #: B3790(DL31138)

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Tractor
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Bobcat S510 Skid Steer Loader with only 515 Hours. Was Used at a local Plant Nursery Since New..
Heat and Air Conditioning!! Comes with the Bucket and an older Set of Forks..

Factory Warranty Remaining till June 7/2024 or 2,000 Hours..

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at $64,900.00... (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!).
Excellent Finance Rates Available!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
604.802.7113..

www.carboyz.ca

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

Stock# B3790..
Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

