2021 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful Fully Loaded Luxury Truck!! Extra's Include a 2.5 inch Level Lift, 34 Inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires on 20" XD Series Rims, Mopar Ram Air Kit, Color Matching Canopy.. One Owner, Local Okanagan Truck with Only 14,295 Kms .. 6'4" Long Box..
2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 with Technology Group, Advanced Safety Group, Level 2 Equipment Group, Comfort and Convenience Group, Crew Cab 6.4 Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including 360 Camera, Heads Up Display, 12 Inch Touchscreen, Dual Panoramic Sunroof, Power Running Boards, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, Navigation, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Pedals, Wireless Charging Pad, USB Ports, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hot Spot, Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Tow Group with Built In Brake Controller, Trailer Light Check, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Anti Spin Rear Diff, Spray In Box Liner, Split Tailgate Option, Power Tailgate and So Much More..
Factory Warranty.. Only 14,295 Kms..
!!! HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at only $74,900.00..Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3696..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8