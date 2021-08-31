Menu
2021 RAM 1500

14,295 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Sport, 6.4 Box, Pano Roof, Lift, Rim/Tire Pkg, HUD

2021 RAM 1500

Sport, 6.4 Box, Pano Roof, Lift, Rim/Tire Pkg, HUD

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8013537
  • Stock #: B3696(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C6SRFTT9MN531625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Fully Loaded Luxury Truck!! Extra's Include a 2.5 inch Level Lift, 34 Inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac All Terrain Tires on 20" XD Series Rims, Mopar Ram Air Kit, Color Matching Canopy.. One Owner, Local Okanagan Truck with Only 14,295 Kms .. 6'4" Long Box..  

 

2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 with Technology Group, Advanced Safety Group, Level 2 Equipment Group, Comfort and Convenience Group, Crew Cab 6.4 Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including 360 Camera, Heads Up Display, 12 Inch Touchscreen, Dual Panoramic Sunroof, Power Running Boards, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Apple Car Play, Google Android Auto, Navigation, Front and Rear Sensors, Rear Camera, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Pedals, Wireless Charging Pad, USB Ports, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hot Spot, Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Tow Group with Built In Brake Controller, Trailer Light Check, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Anti Spin Rear Diff, Spray In Box Liner, Split Tailgate Option, Power Tailgate and So Much More..

 

Factory Warranty.. Only 14,295 Kms.. 

 

!!! HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $74,900.00..Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3696.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

