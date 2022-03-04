$49,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$49,966
+ taxes & licensing
22,419KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8609405
- Stock #: P214512
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT4MG527416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
2021 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4