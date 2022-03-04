Menu
2021 RAM 1500

22,419 KM

Details Description Features

$49,966

+ tax & licensing
$49,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$49,966

+ taxes & licensing

22,419KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8609405
  Stock #: P214512
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT4MG527416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,419 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id8775835.html

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
2021 RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

