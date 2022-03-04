$78,966 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 2 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8633738

8633738 Stock #: P214513

P214513 VIN: 1C6SRFVT8MN608109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,260 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.