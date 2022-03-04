Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

38,260 KM

Details Description Features

$78,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$78,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 8633738
  2. 8633738
  3. 8633738
  4. 8633738
  5. 8633738
  6. 8633738
  7. 8633738
  8. 8633738
  9. 8633738
  10. 8633738
  11. 8633738
  12. 8633738
  13. 8633738
  14. 8633738
  15. 8633738
  16. 8633738
  17. 8633738
  18. 8633738
  19. 8633738
  20. 8633738
  21. 8633738
  22. 8633738
  23. 8633738
  24. 8633738
  25. 8633738
  26. 8633738
  27. 8633738
  28. 8633738
  29. 8633738
Contact Seller

$78,966

+ taxes & licensing

38,260KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8633738
  • Stock #: P214513
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT8MN608109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,260 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2021-id8777397.html

Vehicle Features

2021 RAM 1500 SPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 28,505 KM
$55,966 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 12,575 KM
$45,966 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan Pr...
 43,902 KM
$59,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory