Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

23,633 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,633KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9205414
  • Stock #: L3489B
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1MG685132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L3489B
  • Mileage 23,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Langley.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 23,633 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT1MG685132.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2019 Nissan NV200 S ...
 112,902 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,519 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 128,800 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory