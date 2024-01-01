2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Account
Sign In
RAM 1500 TRADESMAN QUAD CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags ParkView Rear BackUp Camera 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electronic Stability Control Tire pressure monitoring system Automatic headlamps 4pin wiring harness Engine block heater 730amp maintenancefree battery 12volt auxiliary power outlet Air conditioning Cruise control Power windows with front 1touch up and down Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Premium cloth front bucket seats $475 Bucket seats Customer Preferred Package 29J $1,000 Goodyear brand tires Ram 1500 Express Group Fog lamps Sub Zero Package $1,495 Front heated seats Flat load floor 115volt auxiliary power outlet Power lumbar adjust Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar Security alarm Heated steering wheel Steering wheelmounted audio controls Leatherwrapped steering wheel Remote start system Night Edition $1,295 A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control Black headlamp bezels Gloss Black grille Google Android Auto 8.4inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription 1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display 20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub Humidity sensor Wheel & Sound Group $1,095 Carpet floor covering 3.55 rear axle ratio $125 Mopar Sport performance hood $995 121litre (26.6gallon) fuel tank $250 Class IV hitch receiver $495 Trailer Brake Control $375 Mopar sprayin bedliner $550 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $2,095 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

72,908 KM

Details Description

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NIGHT SPORT 4WD 3.6 PWR HEATED BUCKET SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NIGHT SPORT 4WD 3.6 PWR HEATED BUCKET SEAT

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 11560995
  2. 11560995
  3. 11560995
  4. 11560995
  5. 11560995
  6. 11560995
  7. 11560995
  8. 11560995
  9. 11560995
  10. 11560995
  11. 11560995
  12. 11560995
  13. 11560995
  14. 11560995
  15. 11560995
  16. 11560995
  17. 11560995
  18. 11560995
  19. 11560995
  20. 11560995
  21. 11560995
  22. 11560995
  23. 11560995
  24. 11560995
  25. 11560995
  26. 11560995
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,908KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG4MS584477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15234-100
  • Mileage 72,908 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM 1500 TRADESMAN QUAD CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Bright White Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Automatic headlamps
4pin wiring harness
Engine block heater
730amp maintenancefree battery
12volt auxiliary power outlet
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Premium cloth front bucket seats $475
Bucket seats
Customer Preferred Package 29J $1,000
Goodyear brand tires
Ram 1500 Express Group
Fog lamps
Sub Zero Package $1,495
Front heated seats
Flat load floor
115volt auxiliary power outlet
Power lumbar adjust
Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar
Security alarm
Heated steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Remote start system
Night Edition $1,295
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
Black headlamp bezels
Gloss Black grille
Google Android Auto
8.4inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display
20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels
SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub
Humidity sensor
Wheel & Sound Group $1,095
Carpet floor covering
3.55 rear axle ratio $125
Mopar Sport performance hood $995
121litre (26.6gallon) fuel tank $250
Class IV hitch receiver $495
Trailer Brake Control $375
Mopar sprayin bedliner $550
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $2,095
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L PWR HEATED LEATHER PWR DOORS/HATCH 71,130 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue SUNROOF HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA REMOTE START for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Hyundai Venue SUNROOF HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA REMOTE START 57,221 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue 2.5L AWD HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Nissan Rogue 2.5L AWD HEATED SEATS & WHEEL B/U CAMERA 67,824 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic