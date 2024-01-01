$41,888+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Sport Night 4WD 5.7L LEATHER HEATED SEATS
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Sport Night 4WD 5.7L LEATHER HEATED SEATS
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15380-49
- Mileage 133,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Custom Leather Seats, Upgraded Wheel & Tire Package
RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4
Exterior Color: Red Pearl
Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental side curtain air bags
Supplemental side air bags
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
4wheel antilock disc brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Tire pressure monitoring system
Automatic headlamps
4pin wiring harness
Engine block heater
730amp maintenancefree battery
12volt auxiliary power outlet
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows with front 1touch up and down
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Red Pearl $100
Customer Preferred Package 26J $1,000
Goodyear brand tires
Ram 1500 Express Group
Fog lamps
Sub Zero Package $1,395
Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat
Front heated seats
Flat load floor
115volt auxiliary power outlet
Power lumbar adjust
Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar
Security alarm
Heated steering wheel
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Remote start system
Electronics Convenience Group $250
7inch colour incluster display
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group $950
Black, power, manual folding trailer tow mirrors
Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals
Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps
Trailer tow mirrors
Class IV hitch receiver
Trailer Brake Control
Night Edition $1,195
A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control
Black headlamp bezels
Gloss Black grille
Google Android Auto
8.4inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay capable
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription
Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display
20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels
SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub
Humidity sensor
Wheel & Sound Group $1,095
Carpet floor covering
8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission $1,000
3.92 rear axle ratio $125
Antispin differential rear axle $595
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS $600
Sport performance hood $995
121litre (26.6gallon) fuel tank $250
Sprayin bedliner $550
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $1,895Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888