2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Custom Leather Seats, Upgraded Wheel & Tire Package RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4 Exterior Color: Red Pearl Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats Interior: Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags ParkView Rear BackUp Camera 4wheel antilock disc brakes Electronic Stability Control Tire pressure monitoring system Automatic headlamps 4pin wiring harness Engine block heater 730amp maintenancefree battery 12volt auxiliary power outlet Air conditioning Cruise control Power windows with front 1touch up and down Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Red Pearl $100 Customer Preferred Package 26J $1,000 Goodyear brand tires Ram 1500 Express Group Fog lamps Sub Zero Package $1,395 Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat Front heated seats Flat load floor 115volt auxiliary power outlet Power lumbar adjust Power 10way driver seat including 2way lumbar Security alarm Heated steering wheel Steering wheelmounted audio controls Leatherwrapped steering wheel Remote start system Electronics Convenience Group $250 7inch colour incluster display Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group $950 Black, power, manual folding trailer tow mirrors Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps Trailer tow mirrors Class IV hitch receiver Trailer Brake Control Night Edition $1,195 A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control Black headlamp bezels Gloss Black grille Google Android Auto 8.4inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay capable SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription 1year SiriusXM Guardian subscription Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display 20x8inch SemiGloss Black aluminum wheels SemiGloss Black wheel centre hub Humidity sensor Wheel & Sound Group $1,095 Carpet floor covering 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission $1,000 3.92 rear axle ratio $125 Antispin differential rear axle $595 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS $600 Sport performance hood $995 121litre (26.6gallon) fuel tank $250 Sprayin bedliner $550 Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $1,895Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

133,288 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available!

Express Sport Night 4WD 5.7L LEATHER HEATED SEATS

12020320

Express Sport Night 4WD 5.7L LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
133,288KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5MG527313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15380-49
  • Mileage 133,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

