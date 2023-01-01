Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

31,521 KM

$39,866

+ tax & licensing
$39,866

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$39,866

+ taxes & licensing

31,521KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9448821
  Stock #: P214655
  VIN: 3C6RR7KG2MG569649

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 31,521 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id9290269.html

Vehicle Features

LOW RATES
BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 20 INCH POLISHED BLACK WHEELS - RUNNING BOARDS 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS ----- AT ALL--------- BUMPER TO BUMPER DODGE WARRANTY $0 DOWN FINANCING
2021 RAM 1500 CLASSIC - SPORT HOOD SCOOP POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING APPLE CARPLAY FOR NAVIGATION - REAR - R - A - M - logo AUTO - ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS
ALL FINANCE OPTONS ARE OAC.. STOCK # P214655 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 ANDTAXES DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

