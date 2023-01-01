$39,866+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$39,866
+ taxes & licensing
31,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9448821
- Stock #: P214655
- VIN: 3C6RR7KG2MG569649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 31,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOW RATES
BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 20 INCH POLISHED BLACK WHEELS - RUNNING BOARDS 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS ----- AT ALL--------- BUMPER TO BUMPER DODGE WARRANTY $0 DOWN FINANCING
2021 RAM 1500 CLASSIC - SPORT HOOD SCOOP POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING APPLE CARPLAY FOR NAVIGATION - REAR - R - A - M - logo AUTO - ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS
ALL FINANCE OPTONS ARE OAC.. STOCK # P214655 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 ANDTAXES DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
