For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

25,000 KM

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC4M8372543

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2543
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2021 Subaru Crosstrek