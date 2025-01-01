$21,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Subaru WRX
Sport AWD W/Eyesight pkg
2021 Subaru WRX
Sport AWD W/Eyesight pkg
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1G68M8802232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R2232
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring 82,000 KM $20,850 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4DR LX 48,000 KM $23,850 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech 166,000 KM $8,450 + tax & lic
Email Fraser Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2021 Subaru WRX