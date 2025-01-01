$36,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Tesla Model 3
2021 Tesla Model 3
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$36,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,015KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF032010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P215247
- Mileage 20,015 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 19,127 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Charger 48,355 KM $35,996 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y 45,627 KM $41,996 + tax & lic
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
$36,996
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 Tesla Model 3