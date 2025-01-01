Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model 3

20,015 KM

Details

$36,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
12277959

2021 Tesla Model 3

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Contact Seller

$36,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,015KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF032010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P215247
  • Mileage 20,015 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 19,127 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Dodge Charger 48,355 KM $35,996 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y 45,627 KM $41,996 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3