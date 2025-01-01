$41,996+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
2021 Tesla Model 3
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$41,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,757KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1MF093181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 34,757 KM
2021 Tesla Model 3