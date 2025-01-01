Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

43,957 KM

Details

$33,966

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

12471513

2021 Tesla Model 3

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,957KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7MF994157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 43,957 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2015 Audi A8 for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Audi A8 33,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford Mustang 73,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Dodge Charger 77,589 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Tesla Model 3