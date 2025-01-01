Menu
2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Stock Number: P215366

LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot

Available warranty options

Call or Text: 604-533-4499

Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com

Dealer #31301

Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

2021 Tesla Model 3

50,556 KM

Details Description

$35,996

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

12723984

2021 Tesla Model 3

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$35,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,556KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6MF917280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 50,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Stock Number: P215366

LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot

Available warranty options

Call or Text: 604-533-4499

Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com

Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$35,996

+ taxes & licensing>

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2021 Tesla Model 3