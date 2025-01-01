$35,996+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Tesla Model 3
2021 Tesla Model 3
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$35,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,556KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6MF917280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 50,556 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Stock Number: P215366
LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot
Available warranty options
Call or Text: 604-533-4499
Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com
Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
Stock Number: P215366
LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, 360-Degree Camera, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Autopilot
Available warranty options
Call or Text: 604-533-4499
Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com
Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
2023 Tesla Model 3 28,464 KM $49,966 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenger 53,965 KM $36,996 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger 80,293 KM $25,996 + tax & lic
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
$35,996
+ taxes & licensing>
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2021 Tesla Model 3