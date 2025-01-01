Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model Y

64,153 KM

Details

$35,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle
12345081

2021 Tesla Model Y

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 12345081
  2. 12345081
  3. 12345081
  4. 12345081
  5. 12345081
  6. 12345081
  7. 12345081
  8. 12345081
  9. 12345081
  10. 12345081
  11. 12345081
  12. 12345081
  13. 12345081
Contact Seller

$35,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,153KM
VIN 5YJYGDED4MF120845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P215274
  • Mileage 64,153 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 46,939 KM $28,996 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Tesla Model 3 41,550 KM $33,996 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 34,794 KM $41,996 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model Y