<p>2021 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L Gasoline, Automatic, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/AUX/BLUETOOTH, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

45,400 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5yfbpmbexmp259949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,400 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L Gasoline, Automatic, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/AUX/BLUETOOTH, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2021 Toyota Corolla