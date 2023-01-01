$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoworld
604-510-7227
2021 Toyota Prius
Upgrade Technology Pkg*5% Tax Only, Nav, Heads Up*
Location
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
26,917KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9451291
- Stock #: RT1186A
- VIN: JTDKAMFP6M3196239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Moonstone / Black SofTex
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,917 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2