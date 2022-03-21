$54,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
36,710KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8812877
- Stock #: LA8751
- VIN: 2T3RWRFVXMW118751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $56099 - Pioneer value price is just $54999!
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Langley.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 36,710 kms. It's super white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.54 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.97% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $69123 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
