2021 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6L FSI 4MOTION
Experience the perfect blend of German engineering and versatile luxury with this locally owned 2021 VW Atlas. Elevate your family's journey with this impeccably maintained 2021 VW Atlas Comfortline. Finished in a sophisticated Platinum Gray Metallic exterior and paired with a refined Titan Black Leatherette interior, this SUV combines sophisticated German design with the ultimate utility of 8-passenger seating.

Performance & Capability

Powered by the robust 3.6L V6 FSI engine and paired with 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, this Atlas delivers smooth, confident power for every BC season. The bold stance is completed by stunning 20 machine-polished alloy wheels.

Premium Comfort & Technology

All-Weather Comfort: Stay warm with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel.

Safety & Driver Assistance: Navigate with ease using the back-up camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Laser Adaptive Cruise Control.

Convenience: Features a power rear tailgate for effortless loading and unloading.

 

This is a local Langley vehicle in exceptional condition. It arrives fully prepared for its next owner with a fresh oil change and a comprehensive multi-point safety inspection.

Priced to Sell. This high-occupancy luxury SUV offers incredible value and wont last long.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

118,822 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION *Local Car, 20" Wheels

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION *Local Car, 20" Wheels

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,822KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2LR2CAXMC516761

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 118,822 KM

Packages

2R2R
WL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Volkswagen Atlas