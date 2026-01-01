$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION *Local Car, 20" Wheels
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 118,822 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6L FSI 4MOTION
Experience the perfect blend of German engineering and versatile luxury with this locally owned 2021 VW Atlas. Elevate your family’s journey with this impeccably maintained 2021 VW Atlas Comfortline. Finished in a sophisticated Platinum Gray Metallic exterior and paired with a refined Titan Black Leatherette interior, this SUV combines sophisticated German design with the ultimate utility of 8-passenger seating.
Performance & Capability
Powered by the robust 3.6L V6 FSI engine and paired with 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive, this Atlas delivers smooth, confident power for every BC season. The bold stance is completed by stunning 20" machine-polished alloy wheels.
Premium Comfort & Technology
All-Weather Comfort: Stay warm with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel.
Safety & Driver Assistance: Navigate with ease using the back-up camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Laser Adaptive Cruise Control.
Convenience: Features a power rear tailgate for effortless loading and unloading.
This is a local Langley vehicle in exceptional condition. It arrives fully prepared for its next owner with a fresh oil change and a comprehensive multi-point safety inspection.
Priced to Sell. This high-occupancy luxury SUV offers incredible value and won't last long.
View Full Vehicle Details and Carfax Report
Schedule a Test Drive
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
Autoworld
604-510-7227