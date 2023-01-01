Menu
2021 Volkswagen ID.4

4,678 KM

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S AWD *Local One Owner No Accidents* Statement

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S AWD *Local One Owner No Accidents* Statement

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188942
  • Stock #: RT1368
  • VIN: WVGUNPE21MP063977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl With Solid Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RT1368
  • Mileage 4,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Hard to Find... 2021 Volkswagen I.D.4 Pro S Awd. This I.D.4 is set in Oryx White Pearl with Solid Black Roof on Black Leather... This Local One Owner No Accident I.D.4 is a must see

20" Electra Alloy Wheels

* Front all-season tires 235/55/T, rear all-season tires 255/45/T

* Rear wheels: 20"x 9.0", front wheels: 20"x 8.0"

 

Panoramic Glass Roof

  • Panoramic roof
  • Fixed glass roof panel

 

Black Roof

  • Roof colour Black
  • Roof rails chrome/silver

 

Statement Package Includes:

Passenger door mirror: auto-dimming, power adjustable with automatic tilting for reverse

Memorized adjustment: includes door mirror position

Electrically foldable mirrors

Rear seats: split-folding heated split bench

Air conditioning with three-zone

Headlights: with projector beam lens

360 view camera Area View

Ambient lighting

Ambient lighting colour selection

Front sensor & camera parking distance system, side camera parking distance system

Front driver seat and Front passenger seat with 4 power adjustments ; also incl. active/massage ; details: memorized height, 2-way electric and memorized tilt

Power liftgate

Automatic door closing: rear trunk/hatch only

Seat upholstery: synthetic leather

Door entry light

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
MASSAGE FRONT SEATS
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

