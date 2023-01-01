$63,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro S AWD *Local One Owner No Accidents* Statement
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10188942
- Stock #: RT1368
- VIN: WVGUNPE21MP063977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl With Solid Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RT1368
- Mileage 4,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Hard to Find... 2021 Volkswagen I.D.4 Pro S Awd. This I.D.4 is set in Oryx White Pearl with Solid Black Roof on Black Leather... This Local One Owner No Accident I.D.4 is a must see
20" Electra Alloy Wheels
* Front all-season tires 235/55/T, rear all-season tires 255/45/T
* Rear wheels: 20"x 9.0", front wheels: 20"x 8.0"
Panoramic Glass Roof
- Panoramic roof
- Fixed glass roof panel
Black Roof
- Roof colour Black
- Roof rails chrome/silver
Statement Package Includes:
Passenger door mirror: auto-dimming, power adjustable with automatic tilting for reverse
Memorized adjustment: includes door mirror position
Electrically foldable mirrors
Rear seats: split-folding heated split bench
Air conditioning with three-zone
Headlights: with projector beam lens
360 view camera Area View
Ambient lighting
Ambient lighting colour selection
Front sensor & camera parking distance system, side camera parking distance system
Front driver seat and Front passenger seat with 4 power adjustments ; also incl. active/massage ; details: memorized height, 2-way electric and memorized tilt
Power liftgate
Automatic door closing: rear trunk/hatch only
Seat upholstery: synthetic leather
Door entry light
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.