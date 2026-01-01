2022 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>2022 BMW 330e xDrive Sedan</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>A Masterpiece of Hybrid Performance and Luxury</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>We present a stunning example of electrified German engineering: A <strong>2022 BMW 330e xDrive</strong> plug-in hybrid sedan, finished in a mesmerizing <strong>Portimão Blue Metallic</strong> exterior over an exquisite <strong>Black Perforated Interior</strong>. This is not just a 3 Series; it is a fully optioned machine designed for the discerning driver who demands both exhilarating performance and sophisticated efficiency.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Loaded with Premium Options:</strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Premium Enhanced Package:</strong> Elevate every drive with top-tier comfort and technology features that define the luxury experience.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>M Sport Package:</strong> Experience dynamic driving dynamics, enhanced aerodynamics, and signature M styling cues that set this sedan apart.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>M Sport Brakes & Suspension:</strong> Superior stopping power and handling precision for the ultimate connection to the road.</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Striking Aesthetics & Finishes:</strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>(791M Model Wheel) 19 M Lt/Aly Double-Spoke Wheels:</strong> Bold, performance-oriented wheels that command attention.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Aluminum Tetragon Trim:</strong> A modern, sophisticated interior finish that exudes contemporary luxury.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents:</strong> A sleek, coordinated look that sharpens the vehicles profile.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Full Cilajet Ceramic Coating:</strong> Professionally applied paint protection ensures a lasting, mirror-like shine and superior defense against the elements.</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Intelligent Technology:</strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>BMW Live Cockpit Professional:</strong> A fully digital, customizable display and intuitive control system that keeps you connected and informed.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Uncompromising traction and confidence in all driving conditions.</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal>This 330e xDrive sedan seamlessly blends electric efficiency for your daily commute with the exhilarating power of BMWs M division DNA. It is a harmonious blend of sustainable luxury and sheer driving pleasure.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Available for immediate delivery.</strong> Visit us today in Langley to experience this exceptional BMW and discover the future of performance driving.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WBA5P9C00NFN11775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,633 KM

Packages

1PR
205
2NH
4KK
7M9
C31
KHSW
ZMC
ZMP
ZRO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

