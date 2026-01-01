$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series
330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid *Premium Enhanced Pkg*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,633 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW 330e xDrive Sedan
A Masterpiece of Hybrid Performance and Luxury
We present a stunning example of electrified German engineering: A 2022 BMW 330e xDrive plug-in hybrid sedan, finished in a mesmerizing Portimão Blue Metallic exterior over an exquisite Black Perforated Interior. This is not just a 3 Series; it is a fully optioned machine designed for the discerning driver who demands both exhilarating performance and sophisticated efficiency.
Loaded with Premium Options:
- Premium Enhanced Package: Elevate every drive with top-tier comfort and technology features that define the luxury experience.
- M Sport Package: Experience dynamic driving dynamics, enhanced aerodynamics, and signature M styling cues that set this sedan apart.
- M Sport Brakes & Suspension: Superior stopping power and handling precision for the ultimate connection to the road.
Striking Aesthetics & Finishes:
- (791M Model Wheel) 19" M Lt/Aly Double-Spoke Wheels: Bold, performance-oriented wheels that command attention.
- Aluminum Tetragon Trim: A modern, sophisticated interior finish that exudes contemporary luxury.
- High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents: A sleek, coordinated look that sharpens the vehicle's profile.
- Full Cilajet Ceramic Coating: Professionally applied paint protection ensures a lasting, mirror-like shine and superior defense against the elements.
Intelligent Technology:
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional: A fully digital, customizable display and intuitive control system that keeps you connected and informed.
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Uncompromising traction and confidence in all driving conditions.
This 330e xDrive sedan seamlessly blends electric efficiency for your daily commute with the exhilarating power of BMW's M division DNA. It is a harmonious blend of sustainable luxury and sheer driving pleasure.
Available for immediate delivery. Visit us today in Langley to experience this exceptional BMW and discover the future of performance driving.
