Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 BMW Z4 Sdrive30i M premium package comes with a 2.0L Turbo Four cylinder engine, convertible soft top roof, leather heated seats, reverse camera, one owner vehicle with only 9400kms!</p>

2022 BMW Z4

9,400 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW Z4

sDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW Z4

sDrive30i

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1723914528
  2. 1723914535
  3. 1723914541
  4. 1723914548
  5. 1723914556
  6. 1723914564
  7. 1723914572
  8. 1723914579
  9. 1723914586
  10. 1723914594
  11. 1723914600
  12. 1723914607
  13. 1723914614
  14. 1723914623
  15. 1723914629
  16. 1723914636
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,400KM
VIN WBAHF3c07nwx67523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U2447
  • Mileage 9,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW Z4 Sdrive30i M premium package comes with a 2.0L Turbo Four cylinder engine, convertible soft top roof, leather heated seats, reverse camera, one owner vehicle with only 9400km's!

Vehicle Features

Packages

m package
premium package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 for sale in Langley, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 41,100 KM $79,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S FWD for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Nissan Qashqai S FWD 84,700 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 89,200 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2022 BMW Z4