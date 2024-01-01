$59,990+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW Z4
sDrive30i
2022 BMW Z4
sDrive30i
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,400KM
VIN WBAHF3c07nwx67523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U2447
- Mileage 9,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW Z4 Sdrive30i M premium package comes with a 2.0L Turbo Four cylinder engine, convertible soft top roof, leather heated seats, reverse camera, one owner vehicle with only 9400km's!
Vehicle Features
Packages
m package
premium package
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2022 BMW Z4