$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab Long Box 2WD. *No Accidents, 3.6L V6*
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew Cab Long Box 2WD. *No Accidents, 3.6L V6*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with this accident-free 2022 Chevrolet Colorado LT Long Wheelbase (LWB) 2WD. Finished in a crisp Summit White exterior and paired with a refined Jet Black Cloth interior, this mid-size truck perfectly balances sophisticated styling with everyday capability. It represents an exceptional opportunity for the discerning buyer seeking utility without sacrificing modern comfort.
Performance & Mechanical Excellence
3.6L V6 Engine: Direct Injection, DOHC, and VVT deliver smooth, responsive power.
8-Speed Automatic: Advanced transmission ensures seamless shifting and optimized efficiency.
4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes: Superior stopping power for maximum driving confidence.
Next-Generation Connectivity
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus: Crystal-clear 8-inch colour touchscreen display.
Smart Integration: Full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for seamless mirroring.
OnStar & Wi-Fi Capable: Stay fully connected and secure wherever the road leads.
SiriusXM & 6-Speaker Audio: Immersive sound system for an premium cabin experience.
Tailored Interior Comfort
Power Adjustments: 6-way power driver seat adjuster ensures the perfect driving position.
Premium Touchpoints: Leather-wrapped steering wheel equipped with integrated audio controls.
Climate & Convenience: Air conditioning, cruise control, and multi-colour Driver Information Centre.
Versatile Seating: Front bucket seats with a convenient rear folding bench for extra cargo.
Striking Exterior Styling
17" Premium Wheels: Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum wheels add a touch of class.
EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate: Effortless loading and unloading with a remote locking tailgate.
Seamless Design: Body-colour rear bumper with integrated CornerStep and matching door handles.
Advanced Safety & Security
HD Rear Vision Camera: Crystal-clear parking guidance and enhanced situational awareness.
StabiliTrak & Traction Control: Advanced electronic stability systems for all-weather confidence.
Teen Driver Mode: Customizable vehicle settings to encourage safe driving habits.
Total Security: Unauthorized entry theft-deterrent system and electronic engine immobilizer.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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