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<p>Elevate your daily drive with this accident-free 2022 Chevrolet Colorado LT Long Wheelbase (LWB) 2WD. Finished in a crisp Summit White exterior and paired with a refined Jet Black Cloth interior, this mid-size truck perfectly balances sophisticated styling with everyday capability. It represents an exceptional opportunity for the discerning buyer seeking utility without sacrificing modern comfort.</p><p>Performance & Mechanical Excellence<br>3.6L V6 Engine: Direct Injection, DOHC, and VVT deliver smooth, responsive power.<br>8-Speed Automatic: Advanced transmission ensures seamless shifting and optimized efficiency.<br>4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes: Superior stopping power for maximum driving confidence.</p><p>Next-Generation Connectivity<br>Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus: Crystal-clear 8-inch colour touchscreen display.<br>Smart Integration: Full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for seamless mirroring.<br>OnStar & Wi-Fi Capable: Stay fully connected and secure wherever the road leads.<br>SiriusXM & 6-Speaker Audio: Immersive sound system for an premium cabin experience.</p><p>Tailored Interior Comfort<br>Power Adjustments: 6-way power driver seat adjuster ensures the perfect driving position.<br>Premium Touchpoints: Leather-wrapped steering wheel equipped with integrated audio controls.<br>Climate & Convenience: Air conditioning, cruise control, and multi-colour Driver Information Centre.<br>Versatile Seating: Front bucket seats with a convenient rear folding bench for extra cargo.</p><p>Striking Exterior Styling<br>17 Premium Wheels: Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum wheels add a touch of class.<br>EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate: Effortless loading and unloading with a remote locking tailgate.<br>Seamless Design: Body-colour rear bumper with integrated CornerStep and matching door handles.</p><p>Advanced Safety & Security<br>HD Rear Vision Camera: Crystal-clear parking guidance and enhanced situational awareness.<br>StabiliTrak & Traction Control: Advanced electronic stability systems for all-weather confidence.<br>Teen Driver Mode: Customizable vehicle settings to encourage safe driving habits.<br>Total Security: Unauthorized entry theft-deterrent system and electronic engine immobilizer.<br><br>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p><p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

99,587 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab Long Box 2WD. *No Accidents, 3.6L V6*

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14435821

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew Cab Long Box 2WD. *No Accidents, 3.6L V6*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,587KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGSCEN7N1210787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your daily drive with this accident-free 2022 Chevrolet Colorado LT Long Wheelbase (LWB) 2WD. Finished in a crisp Summit White exterior and paired with a refined Jet Black Cloth interior, this mid-size truck perfectly balances sophisticated styling with everyday capability. It represents an exceptional opportunity for the discerning buyer seeking utility without sacrificing modern comfort.

Performance & Mechanical Excellence
3.6L V6 Engine: Direct Injection, DOHC, and VVT deliver smooth, responsive power.
8-Speed Automatic: Advanced transmission ensures seamless shifting and optimized efficiency.
4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes: Superior stopping power for maximum driving confidence.

Next-Generation Connectivity
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus: Crystal-clear 8-inch colour touchscreen display.
Smart Integration: Full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for seamless mirroring.
OnStar & Wi-Fi Capable: Stay fully connected and secure wherever the road leads.
SiriusXM & 6-Speaker Audio: Immersive sound system for an premium cabin experience.

Tailored Interior Comfort
Power Adjustments: 6-way power driver seat adjuster ensures the perfect driving position.
Premium Touchpoints: Leather-wrapped steering wheel equipped with integrated audio controls.
Climate & Convenience: Air conditioning, cruise control, and multi-colour Driver Information Centre.
Versatile Seating: Front bucket seats with a convenient rear folding bench for extra cargo.

Striking Exterior Styling
17" Premium Wheels: Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum wheels add a touch of class.
EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate: Effortless loading and unloading with a remote locking tailgate.
Seamless Design: Body-colour rear bumper with integrated CornerStep and matching door handles.

Advanced Safety & Security
HD Rear Vision Camera: Crystal-clear parking guidance and enhanced situational awareness.
StabiliTrak & Traction Control: Advanced electronic stability systems for all-weather confidence.
Teen Driver Mode: Customizable vehicle settings to encourage safe driving habits.
Total Security: Unauthorized entry theft-deterrent system and electronic engine immobilizer.

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

2LT
AR7
GAZ
H0U
IOR
LGZ
M5T
PCM
Q5U
QHR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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604-510-7227

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2022 Chevrolet Colorado