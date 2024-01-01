Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Chevrolet Express Cutaway with a 16 box, walk up ramp, automatic, reverse camera, am/fm and with only 34,400kms!   </p>

2022 Chevrolet Express

3,440 KM

Details Description Features

$55,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Express

cutaway

Watch This Vehicle
11996829

2022 Chevrolet Express

cutaway

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1733612999
  2. 1733613006
  3. 1733613011
  4. 1733613018
  5. 1733613024
  6. 1733613029
  7. 1733613036
  8. 1733613042
  9. 1733613049
  10. 1733613054
  11. 1733613062
  12. 1733613067
  13. 1733613074
  14. 1733613080
  15. 1733613086
Contact Seller
Sale

$55,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,440KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA3GTC74NN012371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # T2737
  • Mileage 3,440 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Express Cutaway with a 16' box, walk up ramp, automatic, reverse camera, am/fm and with only 34,400km's!   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Used 2022 Chevrolet Express cutaway for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Express cutaway 3,440 KM $55,550 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 36,100 KM $29,550 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Langley, BC
2012 Honda CR-V Touring 158,800 KM $17,770 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,550

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Express