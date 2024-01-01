$55,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Express
cutaway
2022 Chevrolet Express
cutaway
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$55,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,440KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA3GTC74NN012371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # T2737
- Mileage 3,440 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Express Cutaway with a 16' box, walk up ramp, automatic, reverse camera, am/fm and with only 34,400km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Chevrolet Express