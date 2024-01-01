Menu
Account
Sign In
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

79,981 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12014860

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,981KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5NF180668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15488
  • Mileage 79,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 5.0L ROUSH SUPERCHARGED FOX BDS LIFTED for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 5.0L ROUSH SUPERCHARGED FOX BDS LIFTED 68,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 SPORT FX4 LB 3.5ECOBOOST NAVI FUEL BDS LIFTED for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Ford F-150 SPORT FX4 LB 3.5ECOBOOST NAVI FUEL BDS LIFTED 23,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD HEATED PWR SEAT PUSH REMOTE START B\U CAMRA for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD HEATED PWR SEAT PUSH REMOTE START B\U CAMRA 91,213 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu