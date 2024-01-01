$27,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PWR HEATED SEATS B/U CAMERA
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Used
79,981KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5NF180668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15488
- Mileage 79,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
