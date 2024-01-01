Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

86,227 KM

Details Description

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom CREW LB 4WD PWR SEAT CAMERA TONNO

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom CREW LB 4WD PWR SEAT CAMERA TONNO

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,227KM
VIN 3GCPYBEK7NG117994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15324-33
  • Mileage 86,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500