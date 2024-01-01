$29,550+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$29,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED1NG641357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 36,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, long box, bluetooth, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants and with only 36,100km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
