<p>2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, long box,   bluetooth, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants and with only 36,100kms!</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

36,100 KM

$29,550

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

11992848

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$29,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED1NG641357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 36,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab with the 5.3L V8 engine, automatic, long box,   bluetooth, reverse camera, bench seat with the capacity to seat 3 occupants and with only 36,100km's!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-XXXX

604-532-8828

$29,550

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500